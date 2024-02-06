Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi High Court asks DDA to maintain status quo of Mehrauli mosque land

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority to maintain the status quo on the land in Mehrauli where a mosque was demolished in January

Delhi high court

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo of the land located in the city’s Mehrauli area, on which the 600-year-old Akhoondji Masjid was demolished, till February 12, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta, however, underlined that the judgment would not prevent the city authorities from taking action against other illegal properties in the area.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking the status quo of the land where the mosque was located.

The DDA on January 30 demolished the masjid, the Behrul Uloom madrasa, and several graves, citing unauthorised structures.

On January 31, the high court asked DDA whether it had provided any prior notice before demolishing the mosque. "Let the DDA file its reply within a period of one week clearly setting out the action that has been taken in respect of the property concerned and the basis thereof and as to whether any prior notice was given before taking the demolition action," the judge wrote in his ruling.

On Monday, the Managing Committee, represented by counsel Shams Khwaja, contended that the Religious Committee lacked jurisdiction to order any demolition action.

In 2009, the Supreme Court issued instructions to demolish, relocate, and regulate unauthorised religious constructions in all public spaces, as well as to prohibit their continuing occupation. In 2014, Delhi established a Religious Committee chaired by the home secretary to consider such matters and make recommendations.

Khwaja also claimed that the DDA had not only demolished the mosque, but also dug the remains buried in the graveyard and damaged copies of the Quran.

The DDA, represented by counsel Sanjay Katyal, contended that the demolition was carried out on January 4 in accordance with the Religious Committee's recommendations and that the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board was also afforded an opportunity to hear before the decision.

Also Read

DDA's festive scheme:1,100 luxury flats in Dwarka are available for auction

DDA & the market's revenge

Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

Efforts to set up delimitation commission for Goa seats for ST quota: CM

Cong's Tewari moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss India-China border

After rainfall, dry spell expected in northwest India; Delhi temp to drop

LIVE: CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly

Rajiv Mani to be appointed secretary of Legislative dept under Law Ministry


Refuting the charges about the damage to the Quran, Katyal claimed that the counsel was attempting to give a religious spin to the situation, and that the religious texts were handled with care and were currently in the custody of officials.
Topics : Delhi High Court Delhi BS Web Reports Delhi Development Authority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon