Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IRMA, NCDEX launch centre in Gujarat to promote commodity derivatives mkt

The project seeks to redefine policy maker's perspectives on commodity derivatives markets, fostering a deeper understanding of price discovery for both banned and unbanned commodities, it added

commodity derivatives

IRMA will spearhead efforts to enhance the scope of commodity markets through rigorous research and analysis. NCDEX will provide technical support and data-related assistance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commodity exchange NCDEX's Investor Protection Fund and Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) on Monday launched a centre of excellence in Anand, Gujarat, for growth of commodity derivatives market.
NCDEX and IRMA would collaborate to further develop the "commodities derivatives ecosystem, providing support in the areas of research, policy formation, policy advocacy, capacity building, thought leadership, product development, and leveraging synergies within the industrial and financial ecosystem", a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The project seeks to redefine policy maker's perspectives on commodity derivatives markets, fostering a deeper understanding of price discovery for both banned and unbanned commodities, it added.
IRMA will spearhead efforts to enhance the scope of commodity markets through rigorous research and analysis. NCDEX will provide technical support and data-related assistance.
NCDEX MD & CEO Arun Raste said, We are entering the 'Amrit Kaal' during which we have resolved to make India a developed nation. If this has to change into reality, agri-marketing ecosystem must have to take a giant leap from where it is now. And derivatives market is a key driver in fuelling agri-marketing growth."

This joint initiative is an essential step towards altering the agricultural landscape and encouraging innovation in commodities markets.
Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA said, "NCDEX is involved in organizing dozens of activities to create awareness around derivatives market and IRMA has a deep understanding of the rural ecosystem. So, we expect this collaboration to go a long way in achieving the goal of making agri-marketing a sustainable and powerful source of livelihood through the derivatives market."

Dileep Sanghani, Chairman of World Cooperation Economic Forum as well as IFFCO and NCUI, assured all the support from the cooperative sector for this unique collaboration.
A national workshop on strategizing the establishment of Cooperative Economic Zones (CEZs) in India was jointly organized by IRMA, NCDEX- Investor Protection Fund Trust (IPFT) and the World Cooperation Economic Forum (WCopEF).

Also Read

NCDEX, Skymet takes initial steps towards tradeable weather index

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

NCDEX suffers major losses as suspension of futures gets extended

NSE expands its commodity derivatives segment with 13 new contracts

Delhi schools to resume normal timings from Feb 6 amid weather improvement

Anurag Thakur flags off first Aastha Special Train from Himachal to Ayodhya

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa on February 6

GST officials detect 14,597 tax evasion cases in Apr-Dec: Govt informs LS

Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls: SC on ballot paper row

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Commodity Exchange NCDEX Gujarat coastal economic zones CEZs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon