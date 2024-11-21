Business Standard
Home / India News / Isro, Australian space agency sign cooperation pact for human space flight

Isro, Australian space agency sign cooperation pact for human space flight

The IA enables cooperation between both space agencies on crew and crew module recovery for Gaganyaan missions, the country's first crewed spaceflight program, it said

Isro EOS-8 mission

Isro EOS-8 mission (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said it has signed an Implementation Agreement (IA) with Australian Space Agency (ASA) for further strengthening of cooperation in space activities between the two countries.

The IA enables cooperation between both space agencies on crew and crew module recovery for Gaganyaan missions, the country's first crewed spaceflight program, it said.

The IA was signed by D K Singh, Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) on ISRO's side at Bengaluru and Jarrod Powell, General Manager, Space Capability Branch, on ASA's side at Canberra on November 20, the space agency said in a statement.

ISRO has embarked on the Human Spaceflight ("Gaganyaan") programme with an objective of demonstrating capability to carryout Low Earth Orbit in an Indian Crew Module with up to three crew members onboard, for up to three days and to safely recover the module.

 

The IA enables the Australian authorities to work with Indian authorities to ensure support for search and rescue of crew and recovery of crew module as part of a contingency plan for ascent phase that aborts near Australian waters, ISRO said.

India and Australia are enduring strategic partners and both space agencies are working closely and are committed to explore current and future collaboration activities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

