Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka CM seeks more agricultural loans, meets FM for farmers' interests

Karnataka CM seeks more agricultural loans, meets FM for farmers' interests

Presenting a detailed representation, Siddaramaiah emphasised that Karnataka aims to disburse short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 25,000 crore to 3.5 mn farmers in 2024-25

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: X/@siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, urging her to intervene and increase the Short Term Agricultural Loans (SAO) limit for the fiscal 2024-25.

In the meeting held at North block, the chief minister highlighted a sharp decline in the proposed loan allocation by Nabard, which has sanctioned only Rs 2,340 crore against the state's applied limit of Rs 9,162 crore, a 58 per cent reduction compared to the previous year's Rs 5,600 crore.

Presenting a detailed representation, Siddaramaiah emphasised that Karnataka aims to disburse short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 25,000 crore to 3.5 mn farmers in 2024-25. In 2023-24, the state has already disbursed Rs 22,902 crore through the cooperative credit structure.

 

The state government said that the drastic reduction in the SAO loan limit could significantly impede agricultural cooperation and potentially disrupt food grain production. Nabard attributed the reduced allocation to a lower General Line of Credit from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With Karnataka experiencing favourable monsoon conditions, farmers are eagerly awaiting enhanced loan disbursement to support their agricultural activities.

Siddaramaiah has requested Sitharaman to direct Nabard and RBI to reconsider and expand the short-term agricultural loan limit.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy accompanied the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka to establish 3 dedicated global innovation districts: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Planning to file suit against this: Siddaramaiah on PM's looting remarks

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Karnataka govt's venture capital programme to bring investment of $17.5 bn

Tejasvi Surya

Cong's economic model brought K'taka to brink of bankruptcy: Tejasvi Surya

Former Prime Minister & JD (S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a press conference, in Bengaluru

Bankrupt K'taka govt will stop 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka government Siddaramaiah NABARD Finance minister farmers loan Indian Farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon