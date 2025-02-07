Business Standard

Isro's EOS-06 satellite captures Phytoplankton growth on global scale

Isro's EOS-06 satellite captures Phytoplankton growth on global scale

EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, is a third-generation satellite in India's Oceansat series which carries multiple advanced instruments to support ocean studies and environmental monitoring

ISRO

The satellite also introduces improvements by incorporating additional datasets, including sea surface temperature and more optical and infrared band (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor on its EOS-06 satellite has captured phytoplankton concentration on a global scale.

In a post on X, ISRO said, "OCM sensor in EOS-06 captures Phytoplankton concentration on global scale. Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor of EOS-06 captures chlorophyll-a (Chl-a) concentration in global scale at a frequency of 2 days. The below image shows global product generated at 1 km resolution using data for the period Jan-Dec 2024. Ocean colour observations helps in gathering valuable information on bio-geo chemical variability of oceans in a global scale.."

EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, is a third-generation satellite in India's Oceansat series. It was launched to continue the services provided by its predecessor, Oceansat-2, with enhanced capabilities. The satellite carries multiple advanced instruments to support ocean studies and environmental monitoring.

One of its key payloads is the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM-3). Other important instruments include the Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), the Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS, which serves as a data collection system for environmental monitoring.

As per a previous ISRO statement, "The EOS-06 is envisaged to observe ocean colour data, sea surface temperature and wind vector data for use in oceanography, climatic, and meteorological applications. The satellite also supports value-added products such as potential fishing zones using chlorophyll, SST, and wind speed, as well as land-based geophysical parameters. The primary satellite (EOS-06) has been separated in Orbit-1."

The mission is ensuring the continuous collection of ocean colour and wind vector data to support operational applications. This data helps scientists monitor marine ecosystems and understand climate change.

The satellite also introduces improvements by incorporating additional datasets, including sea surface temperature and more optical and infrared bands for fluorescence and atmospheric corrections.

These enhancements are likely to contribute to more accurate oceanographic studies and environmental monitoring. Another key objective of EOS-06 is to develop better algorithms and data products to enhance scientific research and real-world applications. By refining data processing methods, the mission aims to improve forecasting and analysis related to climate patterns, fisheries, and weather changes.

The satellite was launched aboard the PSLV-C54 rocket by ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), India, with a separating mass of 1,117 kg. This mission plays a crucial role in studying the world's oceans, helping scientists gain a deeper understanding of climate change, marine ecosystems, and weather patterns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

