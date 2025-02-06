Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vande Bharat Sleeper train trials complete, 50 more in the works: Railways

Vande Bharat Sleeper train trials complete, 50 more in the works: Railways

Medha Servo, Alstom to supply propulsion system for Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

(Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has successfully completed the trial runs of its first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section and will look to launch the first train set soon, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.
 
Moreover, the national transporter plans to run nine such trains over the next year and produce 50 more Vande Bharat sleeper trains after two years, for which it has already placed orders for electric propulsion systems.
 
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, completed the manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in December.
 
“After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train sets is scheduled between April and December 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travellers,” the ministry said.
 
 
Rolling stock manufacturer Medha will supply propulsion systems for 33 of these rakes, while French railway giant Alstom will supply propulsion systems for 17 rakes, according to the ministry.

Also Read

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

France's Alstom gets Rs 1,285 cr contract to supply parts for Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat

Alstom bags Rs 1,285 cr contract to supply parts for Vande Bharat trainsets

Vande Bharat train completes trial run from Katra to Srinagar in J&K

Vande Bharat train completes trial run from Katra to Srinagar in J&K

station, Indian Railway, railway station

LTC travel now has 385 premium trains for govt employees: Railway Ministry

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Train delays declined 8% in 2024; late run by Vande Bharat rose 21%

 
“Looking ahead, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train sets will commence in 2026-27, further strengthening India’s self-reliance in railway technology,” it added.
 
The train has 16 coaches divided into three classes, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers across AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.
 
The Vande Bharat Sleeper also has crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall.
 
The Ministry of Railways said that the train has automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard Wi-Fi.
 
Before the operationalisation of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will issue a final certificate after analysing the trial runs, and the railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: World shifting to new energy system, India stuck in outdated economic thinking, says Rahul

Supreme Court, SC

No proposal at present to hike salaries of SC, HC judges, says govt

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. | File Photo

Parliament Budget Session highlights: We're realising Ambedkar's dreams via Mudra scheme, says PM

Narendra Modi

Congress' priority is family first; BJP puts nation first: PM's top quotes

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Rectification of 4,777 black spots to reduce road accidents: Gadkari

Topics : Vande Bharat train Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon