Theft attempt damages signalling cables, slows Airport Line trains: DMRC

The trains on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line are being operated at a restricted speed between Dhaula Kuan and Shivaji Stadium stations due to the damaged signalling cables after a theft attempt, officials said on Sunday.

About 800 metres of signalling cables were cut during the attempt in the midsection between the two stations, disrupting the signalling system, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The cut cable pieces were later found lying near metro pillar number 09 during inspection, it added.

As a result, trains are being operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on the affected up line section towards New Delhi between Dhaula Kuan and Shivaji Stadium stations, DMRC said.

Services on the remaining stretch of the Airport Express Line are running normally, it said.

The Airport Express Line normally operates with a frequency of one train every 10 minutes, DMRC said, adding that replacing the damaged signalling cables during revenue hours is not possible without significantly impacting passenger services.

To minimise inconvenience, restoration work will be carried out at night after the end of revenue services, the DMRC said. Necessary planning and preparatory work is already underway during the daytime for the repair activities to be taken up at night, it stated.

Regular announcements are being made at stations and inside trains to keep passengers informed about the situation, officials said. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as travel time on the affected section may be slightly longer.

DMRC said it is also in touch with the law and order machinery to address the issue and prevent the recurrence of such attempts.