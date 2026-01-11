First India-funded Bailey Bridge opens for traffic in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

The first Bailey Bridge built with India's assistance package to Sri Lanka was opened for traffic in the cyclone-hit island nation on Sunday.

The Indian mission here said that the 100-ft Bailey bridge was constructed by the Indian Army, restoring a vital road link between the Central Province and Uva Province.

"Restoring connectivity - the first Bailey Bridge under Indian Assistance Package for Post-Ditwah Reconstruction opened for traffic," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

The bridge was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with Deputy Minister of Transport Prasanna Gunasena and Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Senevirathne.

It was built under a USD 450 million reconstruction package by India to Sri Lanka, which was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in November, causing widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in over 600 deaths.

The package was announced during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka. It includes USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million in grants.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide relief and recovery assistance to Sri Lanka.

New Delhi has also extended full assistance for the complete reconstruction of the cyclone-damaged Northern Railway Line from Mahawa Junction to Omanthai, Sri Lanka Railways General Manager Ravindra Pathmapriya said.

The cyclone damaged several sections of the railway line, which were being developed under an India-funded reconstruction project.

The assistance was provided in response to a request made through the Indian High Commission, Pathmapriya added.

The reconstruction work was to start on Sunday, but was postponed to January 19, in view of the Thai Pongal festival observed by Hindu devotees.

The project includes the construction of five new bridges and the installation of a modern light signalling system along the section from Mahawa to Anuradhapura.

In addition, the Ambanpola-Kasikotte elephant tunnel will also be fully renovated to ensure safer and easier movement for elephants.

According to Sri Lanka Railways, the reconstructed railway line is expected to be fully operational before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14.

Reconstruction work will be carried out by IRCON International Limited, an Indian engineering and construction corporation established by the Indian Railways.

Pathmapriya said that until the railway line is fully stabilised, only essential services, particularly office trains, will operate. Night-time long-distance train services will remain suspended during this period.