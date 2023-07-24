The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced the launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C56 that will carry Singapore's DS-SAR satellite with 6 co-passengers satellites on July 30 at 6.30 am from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.According to ISRO, the primary payload, a DS-SAR satellite that weighs 360 kg was developed by DSTA, representing the Singapore government, and ST Engineering. The satellite would be launched into a Near-Equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.Once the DS-SAR satellite is deployed and operational, it will support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore. On the other end, ST Engineering will use the satellite for multiple responsive imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, which is developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The DS-SAR shares all the weather updates covering day and night, and the satellite is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry.The six co-passenger satellites that PSLV-C56 will carry with DS-SAR are VELOX-AM, a technology demonstration microsatellite, Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations, Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit, and ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite developed under an International collaborationThe PSLV-C56 mission is ISRO's first satellite after the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission that took place on July 14.