Home / India News / IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

In FY24 and FY23, 737 and 1,245 surveys were conducted by the I-T department and undisclosed income of Rs 37,622 crore and 9,805 crore, respectively, were detected

The total number of groups searched during FY25 stood at 1,437 and assets seized stood at Rs 2,504 crore. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

The Income Tax department has conducted 465 surveys, leading to detection of undisclosed income of Rs 30,444 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said whenever any credible information of 'direct tax' evasion comes to its notice, it takes suitable actions, including surveys, search and seizure operations, assessments, to bring to tax, the undisclosed income.

During FY25, a total of 465 surveys were conducted, which led to detection of undisclosed income of Rs 30,444 crore.

In FY24 and FY23, 737 and 1,245 surveys were conducted by the I-T department and undisclosed income of Rs 37,622 crore and 9,805 crore, respectively, were detected.

 

The total number of groups searched during FY25 stood at 1,437 and assets seized stood at Rs 2,504 crore.

In FY24, 1,166 groups were searched leading to total asset seizure of Rs 2,555 crore. In FY23, Rs 1,766 crore assets were seized following searches in 1,437 groups.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

