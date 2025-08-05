Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

India Post will discontinue registered post service from September 1, merging it with Speed Post to improve delivery speed, tracking, and operational efficiency

The decision comes after a consistent drop in Registered Post usage over the years. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post has announced that it will discontinue its Registered Post service from September 1 as part of its modernisation initiative aimed at streamlining operations, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move will integrate Registered Post with the Speed Post network, marking the end of a service that has been in use for more than five decades.
 
Registered Post, which cost ₹25.96 plus ₹5 for every additional 20 grams, offered an economical option for many, especially in rural areas. In comparison, Speed Post charges begin at ₹41 for parcels up to 50 grams -- making it roughly 20-25 per cent more expensive. The price difference is expected to impact small businesses, farmers, and individuals in remote areas who depend on budget-friendly mailing options.
 

Directive issued for nationwide transition

The Secretary and Director General of Posts have issued instructions to all government offices, courts, educational institutions, and other bulk users to shift to Speed Post by the September deadline. The merger is aimed at offering faster delivery, enhanced tracking, and greater operational efficiency under the Speed Post system, which has been operational since 1986. 
 
The decision comes after a consistent drop in Registered Post usage over the years, largely due to the growth of digital communication and competition from private courier and e-commerce logistics services. Government data shows a 25 per cent decline in registered articles -- from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019–20.

Mixed reactions and wave of nostalgia

While Speed Post continues to offer delivery tracking and acknowledgment features, the end of Registered Post has stirred emotional reactions, particularly among senior citizens and rural populations. The service has long been trusted for its affordability, legal reliability, and ease of use.
 
Registered Post dates back to British rule and has historically played a crucial role in secure and legally recognised correspondence. Its services were widely relied upon by banks, universities, courts, and government bodies, with proof of dispatch and delivery often accepted in court. Its discontinuation marks not only a technological shift but also the end of a historically significant mode of communication.

Topics : India Post Postal department

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

