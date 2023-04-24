close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT Rules amendments don't offer protection to parody, satire: Bombay HC

The court will hear the matter further on April 27

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The amendments to the Information Technology Rules, prima facie, do not seem to offer protection to parody and satire, the Bombay High Court said on Monday while hearing a petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

The HC bench also said Kamra's petition challenging the amendments was maintainable.

On April 6, the Union government promulgated certain amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, including a provision of a fact check unit to identify fake or false or misleading online content related to the government.

Kamra, in his petition, claimed the new rules could potentially lead to his content being arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated, thus harming him professionally.

He has sought that the court declare the amended rules as unconstitutional and give a direction to the government to restrain from taking action against any individual under the rules.

The Union government, in an affidavit filed in court, had "reiterated that the role of the fact check unit is restricted to any business of the Central government, which may include information about policies, programmes, notifications, rules, regulations, implementation thereof, etc".

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact-check rules

Public feedback invited on fact check by PIB to boost due diligence: MoS IT

IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

RE players discuss ways to strengthen supply chain network: Mercom India

SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage: Bar associations

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

EAM Jaishankar visits Indian infra company's road project site in Guyana

NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

"The fact check unit may only identify fake or false or misleading information and not any opinion, satire or artistic impression. Therefore, the aim of the government with regard to the introduction of the impugned provision is explicitly clear and suffers from no purported arbitrariness or unreasonableness as alleged by the petitioner (Kamra)," the Centre's affidavit further contended.

On Monday, a division bench of Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale, while hearing the plea, said, prima facie, the rules don't seem to offer protection to fair criticism of the government like parody and satire.

"You are not affecting parody, satire, that is what your affidavit says. That is not what your rules say. There is no protection granted. That we will have to see," Justice Patel orally remarked.

The Centre had also said the fact check unit has not yet been notified by the government and, hence, arguments made in the petition (by Kamra) regarding its functioning do not have any basis and were "premature and under mere misconceptions of the petitioner.

However, the bench said the argument that the challenge is premature is also incorrect.

The court will hear the matter further on April 27.

As per the amendments, intermediaries such as social media companies will have to act against content identified by the fact check unit or risk losing their safe harbour protections under Section 79 of the IT Act.

"Safe harbour" protections allow intermediaries to avoid liabilities for what third parties post on their websites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bombay High Court IT act Political satire

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WhatsApp working on new tool for broadcasting information; details here

WhatsApp
2 min read

China goes beyond its territory to harass, intimidate citizens: Report

China Flag
2 min read

Time to deliver on promise of zero malaria: WHO on World Malaria Day

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
3 min read

Hindu, Sikh peers to be present at coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III
3 min read

Mercedes to unveil latest E-Class tomorrow: Price, features, details here

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters. Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon