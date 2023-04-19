close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for 'defaming' Srinivas BV

The entire exercise of "publically maligning and defaming" Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, the statement said

ANI Politics
Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV with former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV with former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has sent a criminal defamation notice to former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him.

In a press statement issued by IYC national media in-charge Varun Pandey on Tuesday, the IYC accused Dutta of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against Srinivas BV.

The entire exercise of "publically maligning and defaming" Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, the statement said.

"Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken a strong, stringent legal action and therefore IYC National President Srinivas BV has sent a Criminal Defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same," the release stated.

IYC Legal Cell National Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Dutta was appointed as Vice-President of Assam PYC in June 2018 when Kamrul Islam Chaudhary was PYC President.

Later on, in accordance with the resolution passed by IYC for 33 per cent reservations for women in the organisation, she was nominated as PYC Assam President in November 2021 and remained in the post till membership of IYC was announced in Assam to induct new leaders in the state organization, the release stated.

Also Read

Ahead of K'taka polls, senior JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy resigns as legislator

MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice

DRI issues show cause notice against Samsung India for tax evasion: Report

Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report

Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him

Officials asked to find new place to shift wild tusker: Kerala Minister

Temperature surge across India raises risk of blackouts, even deaths

Maintain 'raj dharma': Pradhan urges Patnaik as police detain BJP leaders

Jharkhand students seek 100% job quota for locals, take out procession

Odisha to deploy superannuated teachers in medical colleges, hospitals

The release added, "Since her tenure was over, and after the declaration of State PYC election she was not discharging her duties competently, she started raising baseless allegations against National Secretary Vardhan Yadav, IYC I/C of Assam PYC which were never fructified and she has constantly refrained herself from participating and cooperating with the inquiry committee set up by the IYC Leadership to probe the allegations made out by her. Such acts clearly reflect the falsity of the charges".

Levelling the accusations further, Bhadauria stated, "It is also a matter of public knowledge that Dr Dutta's name has come up in Sharda Chit Scam Fund and ED / PMLA cases. It is also reliably learnt that Dr Dutta is in constant touch with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and has been undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress party with an objective to join the BJP, the ruling dispensation at the State and the Centre and consequently to have a closure of these cases".

Topics : Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon