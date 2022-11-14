MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice

-
ALSO READ
Why govt banned VLC media player and is there link to Chinese hackers?
Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'
Twitter blocks over 80 posts and accounts in India after Union govt orders
Check ITR for discrepancies before responding to notice from tax dept
MeitY in talks with Play Store on digital lending app malpractices
-
A month after VideoLAN, a non-profit that runs the popular VLC Media Player, shot off a legal notice to the government regarding the blocking of an URL, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) unblocked the website, Internet Freedom Foundation informed on November 14. No explanation was reportedly provided by the government with regard to why the URL was blocked.
VICTORY @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022
The ban had been imposed earlier this year, without any official statement. Throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps were working.
On June 07, 2022, we filed a Right to Information application with @DoT_India seeking information on the blocking of the website of VideoLAN[dot]org in India. DoT transferred it to @GoI_MeitY, which then responded on July 14 that “No information is available [with MeitY]” (1/4) https://t.co/usQHOmaJdW— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) August 14, 2022
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU