Business Standard

MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice

The ban had been imposed earlier this year, without any official statement

Topics
Internet Freedom Foundation | Government | PIL

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

VLC media player
VLC media player

A month after VideoLAN, a non-profit that runs the popular VLC Media Player, shot off a legal notice to the government regarding the blocking of an URL, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) unblocked the website, Internet Freedom Foundation informed on November 14. No explanation was reportedly provided by the government with regard to why the URL was blocked.




The ban had been imposed earlier this year, without any official statement. Throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps were working.

On August 15, the IFF said it had filed an RTI, seeking the grounds on which it was banned.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:50 IST

`
