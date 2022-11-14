MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice

A month after VideoLAN, a non-profit that runs the popular VLC Media Player, shot off a legal notice to the regarding the blocking of an URL, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) unblocked the website, informed on November 14. No explanation was reportedly provided by the with regard to why the URL was blocked.







VICTORY @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

The ban had been imposed earlier this year, without any official statement. Throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps were working. The ban had been imposed earlier this year, without any official statement. Throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps were working.