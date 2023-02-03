JUST IN
Pollution control, better health system should be in BMC budget: Maha CM
Cong in Goa to distribute Rahul's letters promising LPG cylinders at Rs 500
Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Gehlot
Everyone has right to work for growth of one's party: Maharashtra CM Shinde
AAP to launch foray into Cong-ruled Rajasthan with massive membership drive
Petroleum Minister Pradhan says will contest elections from Odisha in 2024
BS Koshyari's resignation proposal opens up another gubernatorial post
Have full faith in EC: Sanjay Raut on row over Shiv Sena's poll symbol
Pawar an experienced leader whose contribution can't be ignored: CM Shinde
Shinde camp arguments on constitution have contradictions: Thackeray group
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Puducherry Assembly adjourns sine die after holding session for 24 mins
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him

Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has sent a legal notice to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane for making "baseless allegations" against him on public platforms

Topics
Sanjay Raut | Narayan Rane | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him
Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has sent a legal notice to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane for making "baseless allegations" against him on public platforms.

Raut said Rane should prove his allegations or else apologise to him.

"Narayan Rane has been making baseless allegations against me and Shiv Sena. He should prove his charge or else apologise. I have sent a legal notice to him through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty. Jai Maharashtra," Raut said in a tweet.

Rane, one of the bitter critics of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena, has been engaged in a war of words with Raut. Of late, the verbal duel between the two leaders became uglier and more personal.

Rane, a former chief minister, had quit the Sena over his differences with Thackeray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sanjay Raut

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU