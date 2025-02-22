Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sunil Bharti Mittal bestowed honorary knighthood by British High Commission

Sunil Bharti Mittal bestowed honorary knighthood by British High Commission

Sunil Mittal, on receiving the honour, expressed his gratitude, "It is an honour to have received the KBE from King Charles III"

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd. | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was on Saturday presented with the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) medal.

He was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi.

The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations, according to British High Commission New Delhi.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, expressed her delight in presenting the KBE medal to Mittal and said, "I was delighted to present Sunil Bharti Mittal the KBE medal on behalf of the King. Mittal is a great friend of the UK - with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb."

 

"Mittal's leadership has made a lasting impact on the UK-India partnership, including through his work with the India-UK CEO Forum. Most recently, he led a senior Indian business delegation to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers to identify opportunities for accelerating economic growth across both nations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mittal and congratulate him once again," she added.

Also Read

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Billionaire Sunil Mittal's firm sells Airtel stake worth $976 million

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Global completes acquisition of 24.5% of BT Group from Altice UK

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 DC vs UPW LIVE SCORE: Henry trying to guide UP Warriorz to healthy total against Delhi

Australia vs England live score updates today

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Carey-Inglis get Australia back on track

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

Sunil Mittal, on receiving the honour, expressed his gratitude, "It is an honour to have received the KBE from King Charles III."

"As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India - UK business relations," he further said.

"On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," he added.

The KBE is among the highest honours awarded to foreign nationals for preeminent contributions in various fields.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Investment proposals worth Rs 40k cr received in 3-and-half yrs: Assam CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

News updates: Delhi MLAs to take oath on Feb 24, CAG report on AAP spending to be tabled next day

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India leading in AI adoption, shaping how it's governed, says FM Sitharaman

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Illegal immigrants now meddling in India's electoral process: V-P Dhankhar

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Centre must accept problem of inflation, take steps to provide relief: Cong

Topics : Sunil Bharti Mittal British government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon