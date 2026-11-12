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Home / India News / Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing SPOs recovered in J-K's Kishtwar

Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing SPOs recovered in J-K's Kishtwar

The bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were recovered in Kishtwar a day after they went missing in Dachhan

Security personnel, J-K, J&K, Jammu and Kashmir, J&K police, J-K police, Indian Army, Kashmir, Kashmir police

The service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt, officials said.

However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle, the officials said.

The two men were identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan and had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.

 

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar Indian special forces

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST