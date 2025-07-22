Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
J&K LG launches portal to provide relief to kin of terror attack victims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the portal will be centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families

"I am personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT," Sinha added. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a web portal to expedite the process of providing relief and compassionate appointment to the families of terror attack victims in the Union Territory.

Sinha said the portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, will be centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families. 

 

"Launched a dedicated web portal today for terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir. The initiative will streamline & expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT," the LG said in a post on X.

 

"I am personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT," Sinha added. 

On July 13, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said that the government was committed to providing jobs and justice to terror victim families. He also said that the days of family members of terrorists getting jobs were over.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns
