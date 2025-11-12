Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi air remains 'severe'; GRAP Stage III curbs imposed, schools go hybrid

Delhi air remains 'severe'; GRAP Stage III curbs imposed, schools go hybrid

AQI crosses 400 mark in 31 of 39 monitoring stations; construction activities restricted, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles barred under new curbs

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) predicted a marginal improvement from Wednesday as wind speeds are expected to pick up, potentially bringing AQI levels down (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR woke up to another day of toxic smog on Wednesday, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed sharply, firmly placing it in the ‘severe’ category.
 
At 8 am, the AQI recorded at Anand Vihar was 433, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the capital’s 39 monitoring stations, 31 reported ‘severe’ air quality, with Bawana posting the highest reading of 451.
 
The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm stood at 370, categorised as ‘very poor’, even as thick haze reduced visibility and aggravated respiratory discomfort among residents.

Air quality categories

According to CPCB standards:

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very poor
  • 401–500: Severe

GRAP Stage III restrictions in force

In response to worsening air quality, the Centre has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. 
 

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

DTC Bus service

Moving India: Delhi caught between lifeline and last-mile of urban mobilitypremium

stubble burning

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana worsening Delhi-NCR AQI: Supreme Court

classroom, class, school

Delhi schools till Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode as AQI worsens

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Grap Stage III implemented in Delhi: Here's what will be restricted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the spike was triggered by calm winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion, all of which prevented pollutants from dispersing.  Under Stage III restrictions:
  • Non-essential construction, stone crushing, and mining activities are banned.
  • Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts is prohibited, except those operated by persons with disabilities.
  • Non-essential medium goods vehicles using BS-IV or older diesel engines are barred from entering or operating in Delhi.

Schools shift to hybrid mode

Following the implementation of GRAP Stage III, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all government, aided, and private schools to shift to hybrid classes for younger students. 
“All heads of schools are directed to hold classes for children up to Class V in hybrid mode—both physical and online—wherever feasible, until further orders,” the DoE said in its notification.

Weather relief likely soon

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) of the Centre forecast marginal improvement from Wednesday, with wind speeds expected to increase, which could help lower AQI levels from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’.
 
However, officials warned that persisting calm conditions and dropping temperatures could prolong the pollution episode in the coming days.
 

More From This Section

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

Govinda

Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

India urges developed nations to meet climate finance obligations at COP30

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Delhi blast: Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort car blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on October 19

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality air pollution air pollution in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon