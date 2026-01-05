Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

In October last year, the trial court framed charges against Yadav, his family and 11 other accused

lalu yadav, former bihar cm, rjd leader

The High Court fixed the date for the next hearing on January 14. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a petition by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging the trial court order that framed charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam, news agency PTI reported.
 
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined to stay the trial at this stage. The court said it cannot stop the proceedings without hearing the CBI's side first.
 
The high court fixed the date for the next hearing on January 14.

What are the charges against Lalu Yadav and family?

In October 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu Yadav, his family and 11 others.
 
 
The charges include cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read

Fixed Deposit Return

Senior citizen FD rates in January 2026 up to 8.10%: Bank-wise list

Nicolas Maduro

Maduro's defiant dance may have triggered US operation in Venezuela

air pollution, Delhi, winter toxic air, smog

Delhi's toxic winter air may be carrying drug-resistant superbugs: Study

Umar Khalid

Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

FD rates in January 2026 at 5%-8%: Check best offers across banks

 
The maximum punishment under the Prevention of Corruption Act is 10 years in jail, while the offence of cheating carries a maximum punishment of seven years.

What is the case about?

The case relates to alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Union Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009.
 
According to the CBI, Lalu Yadav and his family took valuable land and company shares as bribes in return for awarding contracts to a private firm.
 
According to the probe agency, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were given on lease to Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process.
 
In return, land worth several crores was allegedly sold at very low prices to a company linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav.

Who are the other accused?

Apart from the Yadav family, charges were also framed against Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Saksena, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Gogia, and Vinod Kumar Asthana under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
The court also ordered cheating charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, LARA Projects LLP, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, Sarla Gupta, and Prem Chand Gupta.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

building collapse, Maharashtra building collapse

1 killed, 2 injured as ceiling collapses in Kolkata's Park Circus

aam aadmi party, aap, atishi marlena

AAP holds protest in Delhi Assembly premises over rising air pollution

Umar Khalid

SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam: A look at case timeline

Surya Kant

SC signs MoU with Bhutan apex court for exchange of law clerks: CJI

Security, Manipur Security

Two injured in consecutive blasts at abandoned house in Manipur's Bishnupur

Topics : Bihar corruption cases corruption Prevention of Corruption Act BS Web Reports Tejashwi Yadav rjd Delhi High Court CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon