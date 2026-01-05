SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam: A look at case timeline

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with several others, in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The apex court had reserved judgment on the matter on December 10, 2025, after extensive hearings spanning weeks.
The Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing the petitions filed by Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan. The petitioners had challenged a September 2, 2025 order of the Delhi High Court that denied them bail in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case.
Below is a timeline of the major developments in both Umar Khalid’s and Sharjeel Imam’s legal battles:
2020
• February: Communal violence breaks out in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaving at least 53 people dead and hundreds injured.
• January 28: Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader, is arrested for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He is later booked in the larger Delhi riots conspiracy case under UAPA and Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions.
• September 13: Activist Umar Khalid is arrested and charged under UAPA and IPC for his alleged role in conspiracy and incitement linked to the riots.
2022
• March 24: A Delhi sessions court rejects Umar Khalid’s bail plea, citing prima facie material supporting conspiracy charges under UAPA.
• April-May: Bail pleas of both Khalid and Imam are heard by the Delhi High Court after denial by the trial court.
• October 18: The Delhi High Court dismisses Khalid’s bail plea, holding that prosecution material prima facie supports the charges.
• December 12: Khalid is granted interim bail under strict conditions to attend a family event.
2023-2024
• Both Khalid and Imam approach the Supreme Court by filing Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant bail.
• The cases see multiple hearings and adjournments, with the trial remaining incomplete.
2025
• September 2: The Delhi High Court rejects bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other co-accused.
• October-December: Both activists move the Supreme Court. Detailed arguments are heard over several weeks, with the Delhi police opposing bail and terming the riots “premeditated and orchestrated”.
• December 10: The Supreme Court reserves its verdict after concluding hearings.
• December 16-29: A Delhi court granted interim bail to Umar Khalid for 15 days to attend his sister’s wedding.
2026
• January 5: The Supreme Court denies bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying there was enough initial evidence to invoke the UAPA against them.