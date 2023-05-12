Maharashtra reports 121 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death, weekly count drops

Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,68,217, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With addition of the single fatality -- reported from Mumbai -- the toll rose to 1,48,542, said a department bulletin. Mumbai logged 28 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,62,552, while the death toll increased to 19,769. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 149 cases, but no death linked to the disease. According to the bulletin, 7,483 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,70,81,862. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 64 cases followed by 28 in the Pune circle, nine in Nagpur, eight in Akola, six in Kolhapur, four in Nashik, and two in the Aurangabad circle, it said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. Since January 1, 2023, as many as 112 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the state and 75 per cent of them were individuals aged above 60 years. Also, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities (having more than one illness at once), said the department. Maharashtra logged 1,032 cases between May 6 and May 12 as compared to 2,189 in the previous week (April 29- May 5), indicating the latest spike in infections is petering out. The number of recoveries rose to 80,18,643 after 289 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with an active case count of 1,210, said the bulletin. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,68,217; fresh cases: 121 ; death toll 1,48,542; recoveries 80,18,643; active cases: 1,210, total tests: 8,70,81,862.