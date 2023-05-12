Modi govt completes 9 years, show of achievements lined up across country

The Narendra Modi government will mark nine years with a series of events across the country this month, showcasing its achievements, which “transformed people's lives, especially the poor and marginalised”.

Adding to the significance of the anniversary celebrations is India's ongoing G20 presidency and the next Lok Sabha elections, 10 months away, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hope to become the first political party in over 50 years to win three successive general elections.

The BJP became the first party since 1984 to win a majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led council of ministers assumed office on May 26, 2014. The BJP bettered that record five years later, with Modi becoming the first prime minister after Indira Gandhi in 1971 to return to power with a Lok Sabha majority.

As part of the celebrations, ministers are likely to fan out across the country to address press conferences and hold events in state capitals and bigger cities to talk about the achievements during the last nine years, especially programmes and policies that have improved the lives of the poorest — such as Jan Dhan, Ujjwala, Swacch Bharat Mission, housing for all, Kisan Nidhi, under which farmers receive assistance, and Ayushman Bharat.