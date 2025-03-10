Monday, March 10, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show during Ramzan, with CM Omar Abdullah ordering a probe while BJP calls the outrage unwarranted

J&K Assembly

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the House, stating that his government had no role in the event and had already ordered an investigation (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recently held outdoor fashion show in Gulmarg has sparked a major controversy in Jammu and Kashmir, with political leaders and religious groups condemning the event for being “obscene” and insensitive to religious sentiments during the holy month of Ramzan. The uproar led to chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, as multiple legislators demanded an inquiry into how such an event was allowed to take place.
 
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the House, stating that his government had no role in the event and had already ordered an investigation.
 
“The private event in Gulmarg hurt the sentiments of people. Such events should not take place at any time of the year, let alone during Ramzan,” Abdullah said.
 
 
“Let me be clear: the government had no involvement. The organisers did not seek any permission from us. It was a private show held at a hotel," he said.
 

The chief minister said if any rules were violated, the matter should be referred to law enforcement.
 

Political divide over fashion show

 
Members of the ruling National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and two Independent legislators vocally raised concerns, demanding accountability and stricter regulations on such events, particularly during religious periods.
 
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the NC, PDP, as well as clerics, calling it an overreaction. BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania dismissed the controversy, stating, “Flames of conservatism are being stoked in the Kashmir Valley. We need to develop an acceptance of all kinds of views and thoughts.”
 
His remarks ignited heated arguments in the Assembly, with members of the NC-Congress, PDP, and BJP engaging in verbal clashes for over 25 minutes. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly urged calm, reminding the House that the chief minister had already ordered an inquiry, making further discussion unnecessary.
 

Social media backlash and clerical opposition

 
The event, organised by renowned designer label Shivan & Narresh, was held on March 7 to mark the brand’s 15th anniversary and showcase its skiwear range. However, videos and images of the fashion show quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from religious leaders and social media users.
 
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the event as “outrageous,” stating, “Obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.”
 
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, known for his liberal views, also disapproved of the show, calling it an “eminently avoidable event.”
 
Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist, also blasted the event, saying that the event was an attempt to demolish the moral and ethical values of Kashmir.
 
"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will the Tourism Department, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

