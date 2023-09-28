close
Jammu smart city receives award for its e-rickshaw, e-auto project

The city got the award under urban environment category of India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC)in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

How this EV start-up is transforming the business of last-mile connectivity

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
The central government under its Smart City Mission has felicitated Jammu smart city for its e-mobility project, which includes successful operations of e-autos and e-rickshaws, officials said on Thursday.
The city got the award under urban environment category of India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC)in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The ISAC is organised under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Smart Cities Mission. It rewards cities, projects, and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across 100 smart cities.
Jammu Smart City bagged the third spot under the Urban Environment Project category while first and position in this category was bagged by Indore and Shivamogga (Karnataka), officials said.
A total of 75 proposals submitted by 48 cities contended for these awards. Jammu Smart City Limited CEO Rahul Yadav received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri.
"The award comes as a testament to the Jammu Smart City Limited's unwavering commitment to driving innovation in urban mobility and contributing to a greener, more sustainable urban landscape nationwide," the official said.

The e-Mobility project tackles such urban challenges as traffic congestion, pollution, and limited transport options, the official said.
"The eAutos and eRickshaws are emission-free transportation with positive environmental impact. These electric vehicles stand out for their cost-effective operational dynamics, making them the preferred choice for both passengers and drivers," he said.
President Murmu who was present during the event said more than 50 per cent of our population would be living in urban areas by 2047 and that the total contribution of cities to GDP would be more than 80 per cent by that time.
"We have to make a roadmap for the future and move forward on it - keeping in mind the growing aspirations and needs of the cities and their residents," she said.

