

The Google TV range from Acer includes organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) displays in a variety of series with different configurations. The entire lineup gets dual-band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, as well as HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos in all UHD models across all six series. Indkal Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Google TV-based smart TV lineup from Acer in India.



The V series comes with QLED and will be available in a 32-inch entry QLED variant, along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. The six series include the O, V, I, G, H, and W series. The flagship O series features an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers and will be available in 55, and 65-inch variants.



The I series also features a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models, as well as 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The I and G series caters to the value segment and come with features such as motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC), Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast. The TVs boast of 16 GB internal memory on the 32-inch and the 40-inch variant of the I series models.

Google TV is also now available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the W series, with Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors. Acer’s popular H series lineup will now come with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Indkal also announced different timelines for the availability of the products at retail, with the I series being available across channels from June 6.