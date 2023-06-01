close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Acer launched television in its O, V, I, G, H, and W-series. The flagship O series features an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers offered in 55-inch and 65-inch variants

BS Web Team New Delhi
Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indkal Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Google TV-based smart TV lineup from Acer in India.
The Google TV range from Acer includes organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) displays in a variety of series with different configurations. The entire lineup gets dual-band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, as well as HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos in all UHD models across all six series.

The six series include the O, V, I, G, H, and W series. The flagship O series features an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers and will be available in 55, and 65-inch variants.
The V series comes with QLED and will be available in a 32-inch entry QLED variant, along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The I and G series caters to the value segment and come with features such as motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC), Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast. The TVs boast of 16 GB internal memory on the 32-inch and the 40-inch variant of the I series models.
The I series also features a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models, as well as 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

Also Read

Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details

Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here

Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Logitech upgrades MX Keyboard Combo with new software features: Details

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey unveiled: What is new in special edition phone

Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Audio-Technica unveils ATH-M20xBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth headphones in India


Acer’s popular H series lineup will now come with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.
Google TV is also now available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the W series, with Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors.

Indkal also announced different timelines for the availability of the products at retail, with the I series being available across channels from June 6.
Topics : Acer tv review Google news BS Web Reports Smart TVs

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon