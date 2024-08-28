Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Jan Dhan Yojana turns 10: PM Modi hails financial inclusion success

Jan Dhan Yojana turns 10: PM Modi hails financial inclusion success

Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The app uses geographic information system (GIS) mapping facility to identify inhabited villages that do not have a banking touch-point within a distance of 5 km.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the tenth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a flagship initiative aimed at ensuring financial inclusion across India. Launched in 2014 by the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the scheme has been instrumental in providing access to essential financial services — such as savings accounts, credit, insurance, and pensions — at affordable costs.

As of August 14, 2024, the PMJDY has achieved remarkable success, with over 531 million crore beneficiaries and total deposits exceeding Rs 2.3 trillion. Significantly, nearly 300 million of these beneficiaries are women.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed the scheme’s success, stating, “Today, we mark a momentous occasion — #10YearsOfJanDhan. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalised communities.”

 

More From This Section

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief's security upgraded from Z-plus to ASL; on par with PM Modi, Shah

kolkata protests

Watch: Elderly man faces water cannons in Kolkata protest, video goes viral

Gujarat Flood, Gujarat Rescue

LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

Pollution, air pollution, air quality, breathing problem, masks

19.3% drop in particulate pollution in 2022 adds 51 days to life expectancy

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Cong leader Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed to RS from Telangana


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also commended the initiative, congratulating beneficiaries and the dedicated teams that made the scheme a success.

 


Key features of the Jan Dhan Yojana
 

Under the PMJDY, individuals can open a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account at any bank branch or through a Business Correspondent (‘Bank Mitra’). Key benefits of the scheme include:

1. No requirement to maintain a minimum balance in PMJDY accounts

2. Interest earned on deposits in PMJDY accounts

3. Provision of a RuPay Debit card to account holders

4. Accident insurance cover of Rs 100,000 (increased to Rs 200,000 for new accounts opened after August 28, 2018) with the RuPay card

5. Overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000 for eligible account holders

6. Eligibility for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme

Also Read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to take stock of public sector lenders' deposit growth, credit-to-deposit ratio, and asset quality

Will open 30 million Jan-Dhan accounts this FY, says FM Sitharaman

PremiumThe year 2024 marks the tenth year of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, a basic savings & deposit account, remittance, credit, insurance, and pensi

10 years of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana: Stepping aside and looking back

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Finance Minister

FinMin to meet CEOs of PSBs on Jun 25, review financial inclusion schemes

SBI Building, SBI

SBI sanctioned 20,000 digital small biz loans up to Rs 50 lakh since Dec

kolkata March, Nabanna, Nabanna March

Bengal Bandh LIVE news updates: BJP leader claims TMC workers fired at his car; 2 injured

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Jan Dhan Yojana Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon