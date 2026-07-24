Jantar Mantar protest to continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: CJP

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was "relieved and grateful" that activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice".

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.

He added, "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns." Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike late on Thursday after the Centre assured him that it would not initiate action against peaceful protesters and would consider his key demands regarding examination reforms and compensation for families of students affected by the alleged Neet paper leak.