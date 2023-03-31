Jewish people will always be part of India's composite society: Prez Murmu

Also Read

Jewish Americans fear collision with emerging far-right Israeli government

Prez Murmu to undertake 2-day visit to Odisha on Feb 10, to attend event

Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

People of Bengal have always been cultured, progressive: Prez Murmu

Vistara to start direct flights between Mumbai and London from June 1

Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

Firms propose Rs 1,000 crore to redevelop 5 bus ports in Uttar Pradesh

Trai issues suggestions on 'Promoting Local Manufacturing in Broadcasting'