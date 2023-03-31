close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jewish people will always be part of India's composite society: Prez Murmu

Murmu noted that throughout their long history, the Jewish communities in India have maintained and enriched their unique heritage and traditions, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Jewish communities in India have maintained and en

Also Read

Jewish Americans fear collision with emerging far-right Israeli government

Prez Murmu to undertake 2-day visit to Odisha on Feb 10, to attend event

Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

People of Bengal have always been cultured, progressive: Prez Murmu

Vistara to start direct flights between Mumbai and London from June 1

Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

Firms propose Rs 1,000 crore to redevelop 5 bus ports in Uttar Pradesh

Trai issues suggestions on 'Promoting Local Manufacturing in Broadcasting'

Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

Topics : president | Indian President

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon