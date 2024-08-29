Business Standard
Jharkhand Cabinet waives power dues of Rs 3,584 cr of 3.9 mn consumers

The decision, approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to relieve financial burdens on domestic consumers enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Urja Khushali Yojana

Additionally, the Jharkhand Waqf Regulation 2024 was given the green light. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

The Jharkhand government on Thursday said it has decided to waive Rs 3,584 crore in power dues for around 39.44 lakh consumers benefiting from the 200-unit free electricity scheme.
The decision, approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to relieve financial burdens on domestic consumers enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Urja Khushali Yojana.
Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed that the waiver applies to arrears accumulated by these consumers. "Following this cabinet approval, these consumers will no longer need to pay the arrear bills," Dadel said.
The cabinet also approved additional measures, including an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the families of Agniveer soldiers from Jharkhand who die during duty or military operations.
Other decisions include extending the remuneration period for anganwadi poshan sakhis and cooks from 10 to 12 months, with Rs 31.71 crore allocated for this purpose. The cabinet also approved the re-appointment of 10,388 poshan sakhis in six districts - Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Chatra, Koderma, and Godda.
Additionally, the Jharkhand Waqf Regulation 2024 was given the green light.

Speaking to reporters, Soren said his government doesn't only talk about tribals, dalits, poor and women, but also fulfill its commitment.
"The Centre introduced the Agniveer scheme and everyone knows what reactions it faced in the country. Our government has decided to provide ex gratia and jobs to kin of Agniveers who hail from Jharkhand in case of death during operations," Soren said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

