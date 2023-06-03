close

Jharkhand government to send team of doctors to Odisha's Balasore

The Jharkhand government on Saturday said it will send a team of doctors to Odisha's Balasore district to assist in the treatment of injured persons in the train crash

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Odisha Train accident

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
The Jharkhand government on Saturday said it will send a team of doctors to Odisha's Balasore district to assist in the treatment of injured persons in the train crash.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said a team from Jharkhand, comprising officials and doctors, will leave for the neighbouring state on Sunday morning by helicopter.

"According to the information received regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the team will meet the passengers of Jharkhand and provide them all possible help. Passengers injured in the accident will also be provided all necessary assistance for better treatment," he tweeted.

Soren also expressed grief over the deaths, and wished the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident that occurred on Friday evening.

"Deeply pained by the heartbreaking Coromandel Express train accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear these difficult hours of grief. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, Soren wrote on Twitter.

At least 288 people were killed in the train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

