JobHai.com collaborates with YuWaah UNICEF to provide jobs in India

Leading internet company Info Edge (India) Ltd's blue-collar recruitment portal JobHai.com on Tuesday announced a collaboration with YuWaah at UNICEF to provide better employment opportunities to skilled young people in India.

The partnership between Job Hai and YuWaah aims to provide better salary jobs for the youth locally, a statement said.

Over a lakh of MSME recruiters and job providers have already used this platform for their hiring needs.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad have accounted for nearly 50 per cent of blue-collar jobs in recent years, and Job Hai offers significant opportunities to such aspirants in these cities.

"With this coalition, we also look forward to making a significant impact on the lives of young people and connecting them with employment opportunities in accordance with their interests and ambitions," said Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of Generation Unlimited India, Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF.

The application is already available in vernacular languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bangla and Gujarati. With more under development, the app in a few months will be available in over 10 vernacular languages.

Also Read What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation? Rozgar Mela will act as catalyst in employment generation, says Tomar Chennai, Southern cities top in terms of women employment: Report Over 7 in 10 employers keen to hire in services sector in India: Report Transition to vulnerable employment subsides in recent years: Report Collaborate for optimum use of resources: Minister Jitendra to institutions Caste-based survey: HC rejects Bihar government plea for early hearing Himachal Dy CM flags off bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi Cinema in the republic of hurt sentiments: The Kerala Story and more Grounding line of Greenland's glacier shifts during ocean's tidal cycles

"We will co-create and implement solutions at scale and tackle the employment challenges for youth in India. This collaboration will help us amplify the voices of young people and make them job-ready," Roushan Bharti, Business Head of JobHai.com, said.

Jobseekers will be able to create their CVs or use audio introductions through the app directly, a one-of-a-kind feature for the semi-skilled workforce, which will enable them to present their candidature in a better way.

Job Seekers can directly call verified recruiters on JobHai.com to initiate the interview process.

Some of the top companies that have used the platform for hiring include BigBasket, Tata AIA Life Insurance, LIC, Swiggy and Blinkit, which are offering multiple roles in various cities across the country. The partnership has the potential to revamp the blue-collar employment landscape in India.