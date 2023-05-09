close

JobHai.com collaborates with YuWaah UNICEF to provide jobs in India

Info Edge Ltd's blue-collar recruitment portal JobHai.com on Tuesday announced a collaboration with YuWaah at UNICEF to provide better employment opportunities to skilled young people in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Leading internet company Info Edge (India) Ltd's blue-collar recruitment portal JobHai.com on Tuesday announced a collaboration with YuWaah at UNICEF to provide better employment opportunities to skilled young people in India.

The partnership between Job Hai and YuWaah aims to provide better salary jobs for the youth locally, a statement said.

Over a lakh of MSME recruiters and job providers have already used this platform for their hiring needs.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad have accounted for nearly 50 per cent of blue-collar jobs in recent years, and Job Hai offers significant opportunities to such aspirants in these cities.

"With this coalition, we also look forward to making a significant impact on the lives of young people and connecting them with employment opportunities in accordance with their interests and ambitions," said Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of Generation Unlimited India, Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF.

The application is already available in vernacular languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bangla and Gujarati. With more under development, the app in a few months will be available in over 10 vernacular languages.

"We will co-create and implement solutions at scale and tackle the employment challenges for youth in India. This collaboration will help us amplify the voices of young people and make them job-ready," Roushan Bharti, Business Head of JobHai.com, said.

Jobseekers will be able to create their CVs or use audio introductions through the app directly, a one-of-a-kind feature for the semi-skilled workforce, which will enable them to present their candidature in a better way.

Job Seekers can directly call verified recruiters on JobHai.com to initiate the interview process.

Some of the top companies that have used the platform for hiring include BigBasket, Tata AIA Life Insurance, LIC, Swiggy and Blinkit, which are offering multiple roles in various cities across the country. The partnership has the potential to revamp the blue-collar employment landscape in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

