Jubilant Bhartia chairman denies assault allegations; to cooperate in probe

Jubilant Bhartia chairman denies assault allegations; to cooperate in probe

Jubilant Bhartia Group Chairman Shyam S Bhartia has denied allegations of sexual assault, saying he will cooperate with the investigating agency, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Terming the allegations in the FIR as "baseless, false and disparaging", Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) filing, quoting Bhartia, said it was made with a "clear malafide intent against him".

According to a section of the media, rape and money fraud allegations were levelled by a Bollywood actress, whose name has not been revealed, against Bhartia and his one associate.

"... the Company has received a statement from Mr Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, in his personal capacity, where he denies all the allegations as they are baseless, false and disparaging, and made with clear malafide intent against him," said JFL, which operates fast-food chains - Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.

 

It further said the order of the Bombay High Court specifically states that the police shall investigate the case on its own merits.

Moreover, the court has also made it clear in the order that they have not dwelled on the merits of the complaint in any manner whatsoever.

"As a respectable citizen, Shyam S Bhartia would fully cooperate with the investigation agency as and when called upon to do so," it said, adding that "as the investigation in this matter is ongoing, no additional comments can be made at this stage".

Moreover, Bhartia has further requested that the privacy of the family be respected, the statement added.

JFL also confirmed that the reports have no material impact on the company or its operations.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

