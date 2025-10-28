Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Judicial custody of 5 accused in Zubeen's death case extended by 14-days

Judicial custody of 5 accused in Zubeen's death case extended by 14-days

Lodged in Baksa jail, they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan, virtually

Zubeen Garg

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the Southeast Asian country to attend the 4th NEIF | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

A local court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the five accused in Zubeen Garg's death case by 14 days.

The five accused are North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Lodged in Baksa jail, they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan, virtually, an official said.

"The current judicial custody of the five accused will end tomorrow. They were produced before the CJM through virtual mode, and the custody was extended by 14 days," he said.

 

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the Southeast Asian country to attend the 4th NEIF.

The five accused were taken to the Baksa jail on October 16 at the end of police remand.

Violence had erupted in front of the prison when they were brought with locals protesting the move. Several people, including police and media personnel, were injured.

A total of seven persons have been arrested so far in the case, with the two other accused, Garg's band members Amritprava Mahanta and Sekharjyoti Goswami, lodged in Haflong prison under judicial custody.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police's CID is probing the case.

Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who is heading the SIT, had visited Singapore along with another officer last week as part of the investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

