Justice Arvind Singh Chandel takes oath as Patna HC judge at Raj Bhavan

Justice Chandel was transferred to Patna High Court from Chhattisgarh High Court on May 29 through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice

gavel law cases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Justice Arvind Singh Chandel on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Patna High Court.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Justice Chandel in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here. Several dignitaries were present in the swearing-in ceremony.
Justice Chandel was transferred to Patna High Court from Chhattisgarh High Court on May 29 through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.
Born in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on September 1, 1963, Justice Chandel got a BA degree from Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur and an LLB degree from Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.
He joined as a civil judge class II at Civil Court at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on August 26, 1987, as per the website of the Chhattisgarh High Court.
Thereafter, he served in the subordinate judiciary in various posts in various places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
He served as the presiding officer, State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Raipur and also as District and Sessions Judge, Kawardha.
He also served as the Additional Registrar (Administration), Registrar (Vigilance) and (Inspection and Inquiry) of Chhattisgarh High Court.
He was elevated as Additional Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court on June 27, 2017 and took oath as permanent judge of the high court on September 2, 2019.

Topics : Patna HC Indian Judiciary judicial infrastructure Supreme Court

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

