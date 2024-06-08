Business Standard
Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th LS dissolves

The bill aimed to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 to increase the minimum age of marriage of females to 21 years

Lok Sabha (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, a bill that aimed to bring uniformity in the age of marriage for men and women has lapsed.
The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2021 and was referred to the standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.
The standing committee received multiple extensions over a period of time.
Citing provisions of law and Constitution, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and Constitution expert P D T Acharya told PTI that with the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, "the bill has now lapsed".
The bill aimed to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 to increase the minimum age of marriage of females to 21 years.
Further, the Bill would have overridden any other law, custom, or practice.
Under the 2006 Act, a person married below the minimum age may apply for annulment within two years of attaining majority (i.e., before 20 years of age). The Bill increases this to five years (i.e., 23 years of age).
The 17 Lok Sabha was dissolved after the members of the 18th Lok Sabha were elected in the general elections.

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

