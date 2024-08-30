Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of women's rights: CJI Chandrachud

Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of women's rights: CJI Chandrachud

The CJI was holding a ceremonial bench for Justice Kohli, who is due to retire on September 1

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud hailed Justice Hima Kohli on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud hailed Justice Hima Kohli on Friday, saying she is not just a woman judge but also a fierce protector of the rights of women.
The CJI was holding a ceremonial bench for Justice Kohli, who is due to retire on September 1.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Justice Kohli was the ninth in seniority among the apex court judges. With her retirement, the top court will be left with only two women judges -- Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Bela M Trivedi.
"It has been a pleasure to sit with Justice Kohli. We have exchanged very serious ideas and thoughts. There have been times when she supported me. Hima, you are not just a woman judge but also a fierce protector of the rights of women," the CJI said.
Attorney General R Venkataramani said Justice Kohli dedicated her entire life to the cause of justice.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We have always seen a very tough exterior on the bench but we have also seen a very soft, humane and compassionate side of Justice Kohli."

"She will always be remembered through her judgments and my lordships has delivered justice through compassion wherever required," he added.

More From This Section

Bombay High Court

Badlapur case: HC seeks Maha govt's reply over suspended edu officer's plea

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE: SAD sends legal notice to CBFC over Kangana's movie Emergency, seeks to prevent release

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

At no instant, we described RG Kar rape-murder as suicide: Kolkata Police

Aadhaar

Aadhaar-based authentication for UPSC exams: What candidates must know

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Punjab's plea for release of rural development funds on Sept 2

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said Justice Kohli's stint as an apex court judge was too short.
He added that Justice Kohli has a stern look but an empathetic heart.
"I always tell my colleagues when we go to court, know who your judge is. When we go to your court, you are looking with your glasses down on the nose, we know we are in trouble. You have been a pleasant judge. Nobody can finesse you, nobody can bowl a googly to you," Sibal said.
Born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi, Justice Kohli went to the St. Thomas School, New Delhi, and graduated with Honours in History from St. Stephen's College.
She completed her post-graduation in History and thereafter, joined the LLB course at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, and completed it in 1984.
She was the standing counsel and legal adviser of the New Delhi Municipal Council in the Delhi High Court from 1999 to 2004.
Justice Kohli got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in the same year and was appointed the additional standing counsel civil, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the Delhi High Court in December 2004.
She was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006, and took oath as a permanent judge on August 29, 2007.
Justice Kohli was appointed as a member of the General Council of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, on August 11, 2017.
She was appointed as the chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government on March 26, 2020, in terms of the order dated March 23, 2020, passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states and Union territories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Kohli was sworn in as the chief justice of Telangana High Court on January 7, 2021.
She was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Ceiling on net borrowing: SC to set up 5-judge bench to hear Kerala's plea

Supreme Court, SC

Record 83,000 cases pending in Supreme Court despite higher judge count

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can you send Rs 500?': Man poses as CJI DY Chandrachud; SC files complaint

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Haven't seen a case like this in 30 years': SC on Kolkata case; top quotes

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Kolkata rape-murder case: Top exchanges between Chief Justice, Kapil Sibal

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Chief Justice of India women rights Chief Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon