Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / K'taka Assembly passes APMC Amendment Bill to regulate e-commerce companies

K'taka Assembly passes APMC Amendment Bill to regulate e-commerce companies

The bill defines an e-commerce platform' as an online medium that facilitates licensed traders to sell notified agricultural produce to licensed retail traders within the market area

e-commerce

The government also outlined the regulations for establishing and operating e-commerce platforms for trading notified agricultural produce. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

State Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil who presented the bill in the state Assembly said that earlier the government was regulating only the APMC yards but once the bill becomes a law, those doing business on the e-platform will have to operate within its framework.

For example, D Mart, Big Basket, Amazon and Udaan come in our e-commerce platform. They are doing business evading our legal provisions. We are bringing this law to regulate them from doing business without paying cess, Patil told the House.

 

He also said that in the previous law, there was just the reference to trader' but now the government has incorporated warehouse service providers' in the bill.

We have also defined the duties of warehouse service providers'. Along with that, we have given power to regulate them to the APMC Director. There is also a provision to go for appeal against the director in the appellate authority, Patil explained.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 320 cr to reduce maternal mortality

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

SM Krishna

SM Krishna passes away at 92, remembered for 'Brand Bengaluru' vision

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

In setback to BJP-JD(S) alliance, Cong sweeps Assembly bypolls in Karnataka

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Assembly bypolls win: Shivakumar gives credit to CM Siddaramaiah

The Minister said recently Udaan had paid a fine of Rs 25 lakh for evading cess.

The bill defines an e-commerce platform' as an online medium that facilitates licensed traders to sell notified agricultural produce to licensed retail traders within the market area, strictly for consumer sales and not for resale or processing. It also allows farmers to make payments through e-payment methods.

The amendment defines a warehouse service provider as an entity that charges a service fee only from the buyer of the notified agricultural produce, with a cap of five per cent of the sale price for fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and two per cent for all other notified produce.

The warehouse service provider is required to ensure the safe custody and storage of the seller's goods and provide adequate insurance coverage against fire, theft, floods, rain, or other natural calamities.

Additionally, the provider must arrange fire-fighting facilities, electronic weighing systems, e-trading facilities, assaying services, quality certification, commodity price displays in markets, and other facilities as prescribed by the Director of Agricultural Marketing. The provider must also facilitate pledge loan arrangements.

The government also outlined the regulations for establishing and operating e-commerce platforms for trading notified agricultural produce, stating that such platforms can only function after obtaining the necessary licenses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajya Sabha

LIVE news: Rajya Sabha clears Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 by voice vote

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu launches spiritual education campaign in Haryana's Hisar

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

ED found Rs 32-33 lakh cash in my house; not a big thing: Bhupesh Baghel

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, FM

Centre tables Manipur budget in LS envisaging Rs 35,104 cr expenditure

MK Stalin, Stalin

'He was speaking like an arrogant king': CM MK Stalin to Dharmendra Pradhan

Topics : Karnataka Assembly E commerce firm e commerce policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon