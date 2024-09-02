Business Standard
IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe: Police

IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe: Police

The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said.
According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.
"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told PTI.
He said no loss of life has been reported so far.
The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

