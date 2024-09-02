T'gana CM urges Centre to declare floods as national calamity as 16 die

He said as per preliminary estimates, the state suffered damage to the tune of Rs 5,438 crore due to the rains and floods. | File photo: PTI

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana since August 31 even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity. Revanth Reddy, who visited flood victims and later held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam, said 16 people died, while crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage, as per preliminary information, despite the government's efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

He said he has written to PM Narendra Modi to declare the heavy rains and flood as a national calamity and to visit the flood-hit areas.

He said as per preliminary estimates, the state suffered damage to the tune of Rs 5,438 crore due to the rains and floods.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister. The Centre should play the role of an elder brother and help Telangana in this hour of calamity," he said.

He said the state government would provide an Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the rains and flood, Rs 50,000 for loss of livestock, Rs 5,000 for loss of sheep and goat, Rs 10,000 per acre for crop damage and immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to those whose houses were damaged in flooding.

He asked officials to visit the villages immediately to enumerate crop damage.

Taking exception to opposition BRS' attack that the Congress government's "criminal negligence" led to loss of life and rendered thousands homeless, Revanth Reddy slammed BRS president and opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for not meeting flood victims and remaining silent.

"He (Chandrasekhar Rao) does not come out of his farmhouse and does not break his silence. Why is he maintaining silence, I don't know. I feel he does not require the status of main opposition leader for remaining silent," he said.

He also attacked K T Rama Rao, saying the BRS Working President (Rama Rao), who is on a visit to the US, is "speaking only on Twitter."



"You (Rama Rao) are not even in the country and you say that ministers are not to be seen on the ground in Khammam district when the ministers are among the people since the last two days," Revanth Reddy said.

The CM held a review meeting in Hyderabad with officials before leaving for a visit to the rain-hit areas.

During the CM's review meeting, officials have been asked to remain alert in areas where heavy rains have been forecast. District Collectors have been told to set up call centres in the districts to provide relief to the rain-hit citizens.

The CM declared Rs five crore immediate assistance to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet.

He asked officials to set up a system at the government's Command Control Centre here to deal with emergency situations.

He also directed officials to provide training to eight police battalions on par with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for emergency services during heavy rains.

The Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have been asked to address traffic problems, if any, during heavy rains, a press release said.

The Chief Minister also told the officials to quickly carry out repairs to the roads damaged due to the rains and to address problems with regard to power supply.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu told reporters that full details would be known after reports on the extent of damage were received.

Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Revanth Reddy on Sunday and promised to help the state on behalf of the Centre.