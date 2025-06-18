Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

Fifteen days after its inauguration, a flyover in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district developed a heavy water leak, becoming the subject of memes on social media associating it with a free car wash service.
Several users on X posted videos of a car below the Kalladka flyover being showered with rainwater. X users dubbed it a service station for a free car wash.
काल्लड़का में 15 दिन पहले शुरू हुआ नया फ्लाईओवर बारिश के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो गया. पानी की धार सीधे नीचे खड़ी कारों पर गिरती दिखी,जिसका यूज़र्स ने "फ्री कार वॉश" और "KNR सर्विस स्टेशन"कहकर मज़ाक उड़ाया. वायरल वीडियो के बाद NHAI ने लीकेज रोकने के लिए पैचवर्क शुरू कर दिया pic.twitter.com/7qxXj5S5LP— Khushbu_journo (@Khushi75758998) June 17, 2025
The Kalladka flyover, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was inaugurated on 2 June after nearly eight years of construction. However, the first rain exposed the quality of the flyover’s construction. The trolling pushed the authorities into action, and NHAI has reportedly started patchwork on the flyover.
The flyover was not completed, and only one side was opened to the public. KNR Constructions Limited is the contractor for the flyover, along with some sections between Bengaluru and Mangaluru on National Highway 75.
“Four-laning of Bangalore-Mangalore Section from km 270+270 (Periya Shanthi) to km 318+755 (Bantwal) including 6-lane flyover at Kalladka Town in km. 311 – km. 314 on NH-75 on EPC Basis in Karnataka,” the website of KNR Constructions Limited shows.
In the past few days, Karnataka has witnessed heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department issuing red alerts for several districts of the state.