Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

Rail and road blockades at several places in the state since the early morning affected public transport services, inconveniencing people

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

An official of the Eastern Railway said bandh supporters blocked tracks at 49 places under its jurisdiction in the state | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Daily life was partially affected in West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP, protesting the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat.
Rail and road blockades at several places in the state since the early morning affected public transport services, inconveniencing people.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In state capital Kolkata, the usual weekday flurry was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly less, even as markets and shops remained open as usual.
Schools and colleges were open, though the number of students was lesser. In many private offices, attendance was low with employees asked to work from home. However, attendance was as usual in government offices.
BJP workers demonstrated at several places in the city, including Sealdah, Shyambazar, Burrabazar and Wipro More in the IT hub of Sector 5, and police were swift in removing them to clear the roads for traffic.
An official of the Eastern Railway said bandh supporters blocked tracks at 49 places under its jurisdiction in the state.

More From This Section

Traffic police, challan

16,755 e-challans worth Rs 9.49 cr issued via e-detection system in Bihar

Flood, Gujarat Flood

Gujarat rains: 15 dead due to heavy rains in state, IMD issues orange alert

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

PMJDY integrates poor into economic mainstream, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Derek O Brien,Brien

LIVE: Trinamool leader O'Brien writes to Nadda over delay in constitution of parliamentary panels

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can you send Rs 500?': Man poses as CJI DY Chandrachud; SC files complaint

While the blockades were lifted at most places, it was continuing in nine stations, mostly in the Sealdah South section, he said.
BJP workers demonstrated at the Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and the Murshidabad station in support of the bandh. Tension was palpable at the Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and TMC workers came face to face.
 
Picketing by BJP supporters on the roads led to disruption of public transport services for some time in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Siliguri and Malda in northern West Bengal, and in Purulia, Bankura and some other places in the southern part of the state.
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest march in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, his home district.
In Malda, activists of the TMC and BJP engaged in a brawl over the blocking of a road. Police intervened to disperse the two groups.
In Alipurduar, BJP activists engaged in a scuffle with the police as they tried to block an arterial road, shouting slogans such as 'dafa ek dabi ek, mukhyomantrir padatyag' (one-point demand, chief minister's resignation).
The 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.
The march to state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah was organised by the newly-formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

kolkata March, Nabanna, Nabanna March

Bengal Bandh LIVE news updates: BJP leader claims TMC workers fired at his car; 2 injured

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

'Deeply sorry': Mamata dedicates Trinamool foundation day to Kolkata victim

Protest, kolkata protest, Kolkata March, Howrah March

'Nabanna Abhijaan' march turns violent; BJP seeks Mamata's polygraph test

Kolkata Protest, Howrah Bridge, Nabanna March, Protest

Nabanna rally updates: BJP calls for 12-hr Bengal bandh tomorrow over police action on protestors

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu alleges 4 student activists 'missing'; arrested for murder attempt

Topics : West Bengal BJP TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon