Monday, December 29, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kapil Sibal criticises govt over deaths of 33 BLOs during SIR exercise

Kapil Sibal criticises govt over deaths of 33 BLOs during SIR exercise

Sibal's remarks came a day after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district

Kapil Sibal, Kapil

If one alleged 'ghuspetia (infiltrator)', that's not OK, if 33 BLOs die, is that Ok?: Sibal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the government on Monday over the death of booth-level officers in various parts of the country engaged in the SIR exercise, asking whether the presence of one alleged "infiltrator" was not okay, but the death of BLOs was okay.

Sibal's remarks came a day after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role.

"Yet another suicide by a Bengal BLO. Total pan-India: 33. If one alleged 'ghuspetia (infiltrator)', that's not OK, if 33 BLOs die, is that Ok?" Sibal said in a post on X.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last month that the government would throw out infiltrators from the country and alleged that some political parties are opposing the SIR exercise as they want the names of infiltrators to remain on the electoral rolls.

The latest death of a BLO occurred in the Ranibandh block of West Bengal, where the body of Haradhan Mandal was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning. The police said they found a suicide note.

Also Read

STALIN, BANERJEE, RIYAS, GOGOI

Beyond legacy, towards power as heirs vie for votes in state electionspremium

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee to launch 21-day campaign against SIR in Bengal

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

Trinamool Party's 10-member delegation to meet CEC on Dec 31 over SIR row

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

SIR vote deletions backfired, triggered BJP infighting: Akhilesh Yadav

voters election

1.05 mn names deleted as EC releases Assam draft electoral rolls after SIR

"Mandal was a schoolteacher and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block," a police officer said.

According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased's signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure as a BLO.

The BLOs play a major role in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The EC conducted SIR in Bihar in the first phase, and the exercise is underway in 12 states and Union territories in the second phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray releases booklet on Covid-19 track record

Fire, Train Fire, Secunderabad Train fire

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu in 2025: Double-digit growth and steady industrial progress

Jitendra Singh

Personnel Ministry in 2025: Citizen-centric reforms, waste-to-wealth push

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

Topics : Election Commission of India Kapil Sibal Election Commission West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayOTT This WeekCoforge Acquires EncoraIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon