Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

The home minister will begin his visit by paying homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah will return to Guwahati where he will inaugurate a Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night from Ahmedabad, but his flight could not take off due to fog and his visit was postponed to Monday.

The home minister will begin his visit by paying homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' here.

He will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

 

The home minister is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa, immediately after the inauguration.

Also Read

STALIN, BANERJEE, RIYAS, GOGOI

Beyond legacy, towards power as heirs vie for votes in state electionspremium

phone, internet, internet ban

Mobile net services restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong as situation improves

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam cabinet approves ₹115.11 crore Nabard loan for infra development

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam polls about protecting 'swadesh' and 'swajati': CM Himanta Sarma

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to arrive on 2-day Assam visit on Sunday, to inaugurate projects

Shah will return to Guwahati where he will inaugurate a Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

Shah will, on the same day, also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating capacity in Guwahati, before leaving for New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fire, Train Fire, Secunderabad Train fire

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Law Ministry takes step to cut govt litigation tag, mediation efforts lag

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

Haryana Police 2026 plan: STF to track offenders, fight cybercrime, drugs

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Southern Railway to double train capacity in major cities by 2030: Vaishnaw

Topics : Amit Shah Assam Guwahati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon