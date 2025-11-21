Friday, November 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Illegal, unsafe': Karnataka govt panel urges continuation of bike-taxi ban

'Illegal, unsafe': Karnataka govt panel urges continuation of bike-taxi ban

Karnataka's expert panel has backed the continued ban on bike taxis, calling them illegal, unsafe and outside the Motor Vehicles Act

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

The panel recommended the state government to increase its investment in the public transportation system to ensure last-mile connectivity.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In line with the Karnataka government's stand, an expert panel has recommended the continuation of the ban on bike-taxi services in the state, while allowing app-based delivery services to continue on private two-wheelers, reported Moneycontrol.
 
The 11-member committee headed by the state's transport secretary, N V Prasad, called for an outright ban, stating that bike taxis are illegal and violate the Motor Vehicles Act, and are also unsafe for passengers due to the absence of insurance and valid permits.
 
The report says bike taxis operate outside the legal framework. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying passengers on two-wheelers requires commercial registration, permits, insurance and an aggregator licence, none of which private bikes have. Since Karnataka hasn’t classified motorcycles as contract carriages, bike taxis function in a regulatory vacuum, the report added. 
 
 
The panel added that bike taxis contribute to worsening congestion on Bengaluru’s roads. The committee’s report stated that the city already has around 12 million vehicles, including about 10.6 million private two-wheelers and cars. Allowing bike taxis, it said, would further clog Bengaluru’s traffic instead of easing it, the report said, according to The Economic Times.

Also Read

Rapido News

Rapido expects to start working on IPO by 2026-end: Co-Founder Sanka

Rapido News

Rapido's disruptive ride: Taking on bigger rivals with a bold playbookpremium

Rapido News

Mobility platform Rapido enters hotel, bus, train, and flight booking space

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

Inclined to stay bike taxi ban: K'taka HC seeks clarity on gig workers law

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

Bike taxi row: Uber, Ola halt in Karnataka, Rapido continues service

 
The report further pointed out that around 18 per cent of bike-taxi riders are college students, arguing that it can harm academic performance and long-term career prospects of such students, creating long-term harm for individuals and the state’s human-capital development, the report said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
 
The panel further recommended the state government to increase its investment in the public transportation system to ensure last-mile connectivity.
 
On the number of bike-taxi riders, the panel recommended lawful absorption of riders into gig-economy roles in deliveries and services under the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers Act, which has provisions for the welfare of gig workers.

Bike taxi case in Karnataka HC

Last week, the Karnataka government informed the High Court that motorcycles cannot be treated as transport vehicles. The state made this submission during the hearing of the petitions by Rapido, Uber and Ola challenging a single-judge order that had halted bike-taxi services in the state until guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, were issued.
 
The panel report has also been submitted to the court, with the next hearing scheduled to take place on November 24.
 

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

India china

India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

Labourers,Labourer

Govt enforces four labour codes; rationalises 29 existing labour laws

Supreme Court

SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

Topics : Bike Taxi Karnataka gig economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon