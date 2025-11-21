Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

Officials in Maharashtra have been told to stand and greet MPs and MLAs during visits, reply to their letters on time, and meet them regularly as part of a new government order

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed government resolution (GR) asking all state departments, semi-government offices, and bodies under government control to treat Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) with full respect and courtesy.
 
The circular, released by the General Administration Department (GAD), directs all officials to stand and greet MLAs and MPs when they visit offices. Officials must also listen to their concerns carefully and offer help as per government rules. It adds that "telephone communication with these representatives must be conducted politely and respectfully".
 

Mandatory register for correspondence

 
To improve accountability, the GR instructs every office to maintain a separate register for all letters and communications received from MLAs and MPs. Replies must be given within two months.
 
 
If this deadline cannot be met, the issue must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned MLA or MP must be officially informed. Department heads are required to review all pending and completed correspondence every three months.
 

Protocol for government events

 
The circular also lays down rules for inviting dignitaries to major government programmes. Central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs, mayors, district council presidents, and municipal chairpersons must be invited to such events.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis

Maha orders officials to stand when MLAs or MPs visits, be more courteous

Suicide

Marathwada reports 899 farmer suicides this year amid flood devastation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Action in Pune land deal case as per law; won't save anybody: Fadnavis

BID, AUCTION

Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crorepremium

Rohit Arya

How unpaid dues pushed Rohit Arya to take 17 children hostage in Mumbai

 
Offices must ensure proper seating arrangements and follow all protocol during these functions. 
 

Dedicated time for public representatives

 
Department heads have been instructed to keep two hours reserved on the first and third Thursdays of every month for meetings with MLAs, MPs, and local citizens. Urgent matters, however, can be handled outside this fixed time, the GR states.
 
It also advises avoiding major local events during legislative sessions so that attention remains on parliamentary work.
 

Action for violating privileges

 
The GR stresses strict compliance with the recommendations of the legislative privileges committee. Any violation will attract disciplinary action under existing civil service rules.
 
The government has also directed departments to provide MLAs and MPs with information needed for welfare-related legislative work free of cost, except in cases restricted under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

India china

India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

Labourers,Labourer

Govt enforces four labour codes; rationalises 29 existing labour laws

Supreme Court

SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

ayurveda and allopathy

India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra MLAs MPs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon