Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka's 'green cess' on water: Dy CM, minister contradict each other

Karnataka's 'green cess' on water: Dy CM, minister contradict each other

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that he has proposed a Rs 3 cess on the water bills to save the ghats by building a corpus fund meant for the conservation of the ecosystem

Western Ghats

Older than the Himalayas, these mountains shape the ecological processes over the entire Indian peninsula. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the buzz over Karnataka government’s reported proposal to impose a ‘green cess’ on residents’ water bills, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre appeared to make seemingly contradictory statements on Thursday. While Khandre said that he himself proposed for the cess to “conserve” the Western Ghats, Shivkumar denied that any such proposal was under consideration.
 
“It is all bogus news that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to spread,” Shivkumar said when asked about the proposed ‘green cess’. 
 
However, Khandre said earlier that he proposed the cess “to bring awareness among the people” to save the Western Ghats. “It is to conserve the Western Ghats and make awareness among people. Rs 3 per month for ‘green cess’ is not a big matter. There is not much awareness about the forest, environment and ecology. I have proposed this to bring awareness among the people,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Protest, UPPSC Protest

LIVE news: UPPSC announces PCS prelims will be held according to old pattern

Supreme Court, SC

UP demolition drive's victims welcome SC verdict, look to seek compensation

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Sabarimala

IMD launches dedicated weather forecast for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed on Friday, November 15?

 
The Rs 3 cess proposal to save the ghats was a plan thought by the state forest ministry to build a corpus fund meant for the conservation of the ecological system.
 
The Western Ghats are crucial for rainfall feeding rivers like Bhadra and Kabini, which is a key source of water for the residents. The mountain range is internationally recognised for its ecological significance and is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Older than the Himalayas, these mountains shape the ecological processes over the entire Indian peninsula, according to the UN.
 
These mountains, running parallel to the Indian western coast, greatly influence the monsoon pattern of India, acting as a key barrier to intercept the rain-laden monsoon winds. The Western Ghats are known to be one of the world’s eight ‘hottest hotspots’ of biological diversity. However, issues such as mining, illegal poaching, encroachment, etc have plagued the region.  (With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Also Read

Tejasvi Surya

Cong's economic model brought K'taka to brink of bankruptcy: Tejasvi Surya

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Muslim quota row in Karnataka: Why the 4% proposal sparked political debate

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM's position weak, Cong govt's lifespan concluding: LoP Ashoka

Former Prime Minister & JD (S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a press conference, in Bengaluru

Bankrupt K'taka govt will stop 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka CM vows to retire if PM proves Cong raised Rs 700 cr for poll states

Topics : Karnataka Western Ghats Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon