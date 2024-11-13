Business Standard
Muslim quota row in Karnataka: Why the 4% proposal sparked political debate

The alleged proposal to grant a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in Karnataka's public works contracts has sparked political debate, with strong reactions from both the government and the opposition

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo:PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed reports suggesting that the state government is considering a proposal to reserve public construction contracts for Muslims. In a statement, his office clarified that while there has been a demand for such a move, no official proposal is currently under consideration.

Clarification from the chief minister’s office

The chief minister’s office addressed the media reports, which claimed that a proposal was under discussion to grant reservations to Muslims in government jobs. “It’s true that there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in government contracts but there is no proposal before the government right now,” the CMO said in a statement.
 

What was the alleged proposal?

The proposed plan would allocate a 4 per cent quota for Muslim contractors in public work projects valued up to Rs 1 crore. This quota, intended to fall under Category-2B, was seen as a way to increase the overall reservation in public contracts to 47 per cent.
 
The proposal was allegedly discussed following a petition from CM Siddaramaiah’s political secretary Nasir Ahmed and several members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). It was further speculated that a bill to implement this change could be presented in the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Current reservation system in Karnataka

Presently, Karnataka has a reservation system for civil works contracts that includes 24 per cent for SC/ STs, 4 per cent for OBC Category-1 contractors, and 15 per cent for OBC Category-2A contractors. This brings the total reservation to 43 per cent. The addition of a 4 per cent quota for Muslims under Category-2B would have raised the overall reservation to 47 per cent.

What was the Opposition’s response?

Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the idea of Muslim reservation in public works contracts. R Ashoka, leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading the public. He called the chief minister’s denials a routine attempt to “mess up things”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in during a rally in Jharkhand, condemning Congress’s support for religion-based reservations. There is “no provision for religious reservation” in the Constitution, Shah said.
 
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya further criticised the move, calling it a violation of constitutional principles. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya said, “Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka is evaluating a proposal to provide reservations to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works. If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?”

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah BS Web Reports Quota stir

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

