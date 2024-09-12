Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka's Mandya clash: Stones thrown during Ganpati procession, 52 held

Karnataka's Mandya clash: Stones thrown during Ganpati procession, 52 held

Mandya communal clashes: Violent clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganpati procession in Nagamangala town on Wednesday night; police have arrested more than 50 people

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Photo: Pexels

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tensions escalated in Nagamangala town, Mandya district, Karnataka, following violent clashes between two groups during a Ganpati procession on Wednesday. Several shops and businesses were set on fire, prompting the police to enforce restrictions in the area.
 
Following the incident, 52 people were arrested.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Initial news reports suggest that residents from Badri Koppalu village were conducting a Ganpati idol immersion procession. As the procession moved along the main road in Nagamangala, stones were allegedly thrown at them from a location near a mosque.

The situation quickly turned volatile, resulting in clashes between the groups. Some shops were vandalised, and two vehicles were set on fire.
 

The police tried to manage the situation as tensions rose. Agitated members of the Hindu community gathered at the police station, insisting on the prompt arrest of the individuals involved in the incident.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said that the procession took a longer time than expected near the mosque, delaying its movement forward.

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi waterlogged after heavy rain, IMD forecasts more showers today

Sandip Ghosh

LIVE news: ED raids properties of ex-RG Kar principal in connection with financial scam

Doctor Protest, Protest, Lucknow Protest

Jr doctors in WB continue 'cease work', sit-in over medic's rape-murder

cyber crime, cyber commandos

India launches online 'suspect registry', 1.4 mn listed for financial fraud

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain lashes Delhi, parts of North India to get heavy rain till September 14


The report quoted Baladandi as saying that as there was a huge crowd, the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse it. “Due to the large number of people, the police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Following that, people protested in front of the police station. Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones. They even torched a few bikes and shops on the roadside,” he said.

Several videos on social media showed the two groups hurling stones at each other. As a result, the police have raised the area's security level to high alert and enforced Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (an order issued during urgent situations of potential nuisance or imminent danger) to stabilise the situation.

Superintendent of Police Baladandi later confirmed that the situation is “fully under control”. He reassured that there were adequate police personnel on-site, and fire engines were also present. No severe injuries were reported due to the incident, he said.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Dr G Parameshwara

Ministerial panel to expedite probe into BJP-era scams to meet this week

Siddaramaiah

Cong chief to rein in leaders weighing in for CM post: K'taka minister

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Renukaswamy murder case: HC restricts media from publishing chargesheet

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures (ADAVPL), a company owned by Anil Ambani, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai, requesting the court to direct Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) to cease using the ‘Relian

Chargesheet in public domain will not impact proceedings: K'taka minister

On the face of it, they would beOn the face of it, they would be wrong. The 20-year-old last year coll wrong. The 20-year-old last year collected his diploma in mechanical trade from the government's Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in West Delhi.

Rs 300 cr skill training initiative for youth launched by Karnataka govt

Topics : Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan BS Web Reports communal violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon