Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the State aims to lead globally in deeptech innovation, emphasising collaboration between government and industry to boost entrepreneurship and talent

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka is looking to translate its deeptech strength into global leadership, State IT Minister Priyank Kharge said at an event organised by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). He stressed that government–industry partnerships will play a decisive role in driving India’s deeptech growth.
 
What did Priyank Kharge say about Karnataka’s vision? 
In a fireside chat with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge, and Co-Chair of the VC Council, IVCA, Kharge underlined Karnataka’s continued leadership in innovation and research-led entrepreneurship.
 
“As we look ahead, we are entering the Deep Tech Decade for the State,” said Kharge at the IVCA Circles event. “To facilitate this, we’re investing not just in start-ups but in the entire value chain that turns start-ups into unicorns — from research and skilling to incubation and acceleration.”
 
 
He said Karnataka’s goal is to be recognised as the world’s most reliable hub for cutting-edge technologies. “Our focus is on building globally employable talent, empowering entrepreneurs beyond Bengaluru, and enabling the next generation of deeptech solutions that will define India’s future,” Kharge said. 

Also Read

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

EC has not done justice to Bihar over vote deletions in SIR: D K Shivakumar

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

Panel to probe lapses after videos show special treatment in Bengaluru jail

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Belagavi farmers end protest after state fixes Rs 3,300/tonne for sugarcane

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka sugarcane price fixed at ₹3,300 per tonne, says CM Siddaramaiah

sugar, sugarcane

Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand higher MSP

 
How does the State plan to achieve global leadership? 
Kharge pointed out that the State is expanding its focus beyond Bengaluru to foster innovation in tier-II and tier-III cities. By nurturing entrepreneurship, developing high-end skills, and integrating academic research with industry needs, Karnataka aims to become a centre for frontier technologies such as semiconductors, biotech, and clean energy.
 
He said the State is aligning its deeptech agenda with national initiatives like the Union government’s ₹10,000 crore Deeptech Fund of Funds announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, and the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. These measures, he added, would catalyse private sector research and innovation.
 
What was discussed at the IVCA Circles event? 
The Bengaluru edition of IVCA Circles brought together investors, founders, and policymakers to discuss India’s fast-evolving deeptech ecosystem — now comprising over 3,600 start-ups across sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology, space, clean energy, and advanced computing.
 
Kharge said integrating policy support with private innovation and entrepreneurial energy could position India as a leader in deeptech globally. “When states and the Centre work with the industry, academia, and investors in tandem, we create a sustainable pipeline of innovation that can power the next decade of growth,” he said.

More From This Section

MSME Sector

Pre-Budget talks: MSMEs urge relief package for exporters hit by US tariff

India data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Andhra, Tillman Global sign deal for ₹15,000 cr Visakhapatnam data centre

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

Govt may allow NFRA to split audit review and disciplinary functionspremium

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Retail inflation cools to 0.25% in October on GST cuts, low food prices

GDP

GDP likely to grow 7.2% in Q2 FY26, driven by private consumption: Ind-Ra

Topics : Karnataka IT sector rise of technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon